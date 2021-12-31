Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Centene Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Emerson Electric Co

New Purchases: THFF, DFAT, ROK, AMD, CME, CL, NVS, LIN, AEP, EPC, ITW, NFLX, PAYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, First Financial Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Centene Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Micron Technology Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 266,746 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,237,322 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 176,492 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 82,054 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,033 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.989800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $297.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $309.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 64.21%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Spire Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.64 and $65.98, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $48.98 and $57.83, with an estimated average price of $53.67.