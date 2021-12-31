PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sleep Number Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alphabet Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: VOT, SNBR, VBK, MRO, F, NEE, PFE, ABT, AVGO, AXP, VDC, UPS, TRMB, LUV, PEP, MCD, SJT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sleep Number Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alphabet Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRW Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, PRW Wealth Management LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,470 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 113,253 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 479,802 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 40,198 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 92,812 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 39,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $343.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 17,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2538.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.