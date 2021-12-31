Foster & Motley Inc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, NetApp Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, PACCAR Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, WSM, BDC, HPQ, MRNA, SUI, LKQ, CCS, BC, IWF, SCHV, NRG, LSI, VTIP, SBUX, PBH, NFG, ACI, IJS, IWD, EAF, F, DFS, AEP,

VUSB, WSM, BDC, HPQ, MRNA, SUI, LKQ, CCS, BC, IWF, SCHV, NRG, LSI, VTIP, SBUX, PBH, NFG, ACI, IJS, IWD, EAF, F, DFS, AEP, Added Positions: RODM, FNDF, SCHR, AVEM, FNDE, MBB, VTEB, SRVR, SCHF, NTAP, STX, SPIB, FOXA, CDW, GD, VBR, AMAT, KRC, NXST, OMC, URI, GOOG, AMKR, DE, DKS, HBI, EMB, JBL, TRTN, AVT, LAMR, SNA, TSN, ADP, CVS, CSCO, XOM, GS, MCK, MET, OMF, BPOP, PFG, RF, FNDA, SEM, SYF, BND, VTV, WBA, ABBV, AFL, AMZN, CE, CTSH, DELL, FNF, BEN, LQD, EEM, NEAR, LH, LEN, LPX, MAS, OVV, PINC, PRU, DGX, SCHE, SCHB, MAC, UGI, VEA, WHR, ABT, AXP, BRK.B, AVGO, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMR, HD, ISRG, IVV, IGIB, IJR, SUB, JPUS, MA, MRK, NKE, NSC, OC, PKG, PII, SCHD, CC, UPS, ITM, VWO, V, VSH, WY,

RODM, FNDF, SCHR, AVEM, FNDE, MBB, VTEB, SRVR, SCHF, NTAP, STX, SPIB, FOXA, CDW, GD, VBR, AMAT, KRC, NXST, OMC, URI, GOOG, AMKR, DE, DKS, HBI, EMB, JBL, TRTN, AVT, LAMR, SNA, TSN, ADP, CVS, CSCO, XOM, GS, MCK, MET, OMF, BPOP, PFG, RF, FNDA, SEM, SYF, BND, VTV, WBA, ABBV, AFL, AMZN, CE, CTSH, DELL, FNF, BEN, LQD, EEM, NEAR, LH, LEN, LPX, MAS, OVV, PINC, PRU, DGX, SCHE, SCHB, MAC, UGI, VEA, WHR, ABT, AXP, BRK.B, AVGO, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMR, HD, ISRG, IVV, IGIB, IJR, SUB, JPUS, MA, MRK, NKE, NSC, OC, PKG, PII, SCHD, CC, UPS, ITM, VWO, V, VSH, WY, Reduced Positions: JPST, SCHP, CPT, CONE, PCAR, PG, AMT, PGR, ATVI, BIG, IRT, LRGF, TPYP, WMT, AMP, FR, IP, LXP, PDM, SPG, VNQ, ALL, AMGN, BMY, CMI, DSL, KMI, MSFT, ORCL, PFE, TTE, HYD, BAH, DISCK, ETN, EHC, EQC, HCA, INFY, IBM, PCY, INVH, TIP, INTF, EFAV, JPM, LYB, NVS, OUT, PFSI, RDS.A, STT, VGIT, T, ACN, ADM, CVX, C, EOG, RE, EXC, FDX, FITB, GIS, IRM, SMLF, SJM, KMB, KR, LDOS, LOW, MFC, MPC, MDU, PDCO, PNC, PPL, PHM, RRX, FNDC, FNDX, SPY, KHC, XLRE, UNP, USB, VONE, VZ, VIAC, VTRS, ZD, AES, ALSN, GOOGL, ABC, AMN, ANTM, BAC, BDX, CBT, CNQ, CAH, CAT, CERN, CINF, CNXC, COP, CCSI, GLW, DIS, ETR, FAF, FMB, FL, GM, GILD, MLPX, HON, HST, HUBB, HBAN, INGR, PRF, GNMA, IAU, IWS, JHG, KEY, LEA, MDT, NEE, OKE, PEP, PSX, PPG, PLD, PEG, RS, RSG, ROST, SCHZ, SCHA, SON, SFM, SNX, TROW, TSM, TGNA, THG, TKR, TJX, TD, TT, TNL, UNFI, UHS, UNM, VLO, GDX, VTI, VST, WMB,

JPST, SCHP, CPT, CONE, PCAR, PG, AMT, PGR, ATVI, BIG, IRT, LRGF, TPYP, WMT, AMP, FR, IP, LXP, PDM, SPG, VNQ, ALL, AMGN, BMY, CMI, DSL, KMI, MSFT, ORCL, PFE, TTE, HYD, BAH, DISCK, ETN, EHC, EQC, HCA, INFY, IBM, PCY, INVH, TIP, INTF, EFAV, JPM, LYB, NVS, OUT, PFSI, RDS.A, STT, VGIT, T, ACN, ADM, CVX, C, EOG, RE, EXC, FDX, FITB, GIS, IRM, SMLF, SJM, KMB, KR, LDOS, LOW, MFC, MPC, MDU, PDCO, PNC, PPL, PHM, RRX, FNDC, FNDX, SPY, KHC, XLRE, UNP, USB, VONE, VZ, VIAC, VTRS, ZD, AES, ALSN, GOOGL, ABC, AMN, ANTM, BAC, BDX, CBT, CNQ, CAH, CAT, CERN, CINF, CNXC, COP, CCSI, GLW, DIS, ETR, FAF, FMB, FL, GM, GILD, MLPX, HON, HST, HUBB, HBAN, INGR, PRF, GNMA, IAU, IWS, JHG, KEY, LEA, MDT, NEE, OKE, PEP, PSX, PPG, PLD, PEG, RS, RSG, ROST, SCHZ, SCHA, SON, SFM, SNX, TROW, TSM, TGNA, THG, TKR, TJX, TD, TT, TNL, UNFI, UHS, UNM, VLO, GDX, VTI, VST, WMB, Sold Out: HRC, SCHX, SLVM, SCS,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, NetApp Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Fox Corp, sells , CyrusOne Inc, PACCAR Inc, American Tower Corp, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster & Motley Inc. As of 2021Q4, Foster & Motley Inc owns 352 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOSTER & MOTLEY INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+%26+motley+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 1,841,837 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,668,718 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,286,859 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 893,120 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,645 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $152.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $181.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in CDW Corp by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $201.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03.