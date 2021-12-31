SWS Partners Buys Abbott Laboratories, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Medtronic PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: ABT, CTSH, AMH, ITW, SWK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Tapestry Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Kohl's Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SWS Partners. As of 2021Q4, SWS Partners owns 73 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,319 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,904 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 29,292 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.93% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,909 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 11,420 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%

SWS Partners initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $122.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 19,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 22,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.890800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 201.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 57,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 74.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 297.89%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.951700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Natera Inc by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $226.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.