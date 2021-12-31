Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: FDS, DHR, EMXC, VRSK, QAI, GUNR, CADE, CADE, VTV, NFRA, IJS, STRL, LYLT, ARKW, AVDX, DBC, ELEZY, LTH, IGE, IWS, OEF, VBR, VEA, VEU, VO, VUG, NSRGY, APD, ALB, CTSH, DY, EIX, ORAN, HPQ, ILMN, MCO, ALGM, NVO, PDCE, SAP, UL, CLPXY, PLD, MUSA, BABA, AUY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Sysco Corp, MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Clorox Co, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Whitney Corp. As of 2021Q4, Hancock Whitney Corp owns 683 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+whitney+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 984,618 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 311,445 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,152 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 916,856 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,206 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $189.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.924700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 1430.01%. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 538.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 203,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 2720.36%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $307.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 61.70%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $502.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98.