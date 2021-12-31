Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hancock Whitney Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Sysco Corp, MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Clorox Co, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Whitney Corp. As of 2021Q4, Hancock Whitney Corp owns 683 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+whitney+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 984,618 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 311,445 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,152 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 916,856 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,206 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $189.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.924700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Hancock Whitney Corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 1430.01%. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 538.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 203,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 2720.36%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $307.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 61.70%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hancock Whitney Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $502.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Hancock Whitney Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP. Also check out:

1. HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus