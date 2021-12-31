Old National Bancorp Buys AT&T Inc, Schlumberger, Sunrun Inc, Sells International Paper Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: GVI, KDP, IAC, RIO, WMS, APH, YUM, SBI, CVE, PSX, BABA, WSM, QSR, ETSY, IR, IWO, VOOG, IFF, BBY, CPB, COO, EXPD, ORAN, GE, ACIW, AXGN, MIDD, MSI, IX, OMI, RPM, TTWO, ALPP, VIPS, OTLY,
- Added Positions: T, SLB, SPY, RUN, CMA, VOO, DD, VIRT, CAH, LMT, PB, JHG, PINS, REYN, PGX, SPYV, VGSH, APD, D, LRCX, WU, RNG, VCIT, VGIT, VMBS, ALE, CNC, FIS, CI, CTSH, VALE, FRME, EHC, JCI, KEY, PFG, SNY, WSO, ANTM, FAF, NOW, QRVO, COUP, VRT, IEFA, MGV, SHYG, VBK, VBR, VCSH, VOE, VOT, VWO, AMSF, AZN, ATO, AZO, BP, BCS, ED, CCK, DHI, EPD, GRMN, GD, GABC, MTCH, ING, IEX, KB, KR, MUFG, MNRO, NVDA, NFLX, NVS, PHG, PSA, QCOM, RMD, EQNR, TTE, TSCO, VLO, XLNX, MA, BR, TMUS, MSCI, AVGO, GNRC, SSNC, FLT, KE, USFD, VRRM, EVOP, PSN, CHWY, GLD, IEMG, ITM, IWP, MGK, SHM, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: IP, MPC, CHTR, ADI, BAC, MSFT, JPM, AAPL, ALB, IVV, PFE, PG, TMO, GOOGL, MLM, ONB, IWB, VTWO, ADBE, CAT, COST, DHR, HD, IPG, MCD, NTAP, SBUX, AGG, BSV, ADP, CSCO, CSGP, EW, EL, KLAC, TGT, CMG, ULTA, V, FB, IWF, IWM, AON, BA, COF, CVX, C, CMI, XOM, LOW, MRK, MCHP, ORCL, PGR, RF, ROP, TSM, UNH, WFC, BRK.A, TSLA, PANW, ABBV, AXTA, BIV, IJH, IWR, RSP, VIG, VYM, XLF, XLV, XLY, MMM, ASML, ABT, AMAT, ADSK, TFC, BLK, VIAC, CINF, CLX, TPR, KO, CL, STZ, CPRT, GLW, EOG, EMR, FDX, THFF, FELE, MNST, HOG, IBM, INTU, ISRG, JNJ, PEP, PXD, SO, STLD, SYK, SYY, TJX, TXN, VZ, WMT, WM, ZBH, POR, STAG, FANG, VEEV, HLT, GOOG, SHOP, DHS, IJR, IWD, MDY, XLB, XLI, XSOE, ABB, CB, ACN, RAMP, AFL, ALL, DOX, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMGN, IVZ, ANSS, ADM, BLL, ITUB, SAN, BMO, BRK.B, BTI, BF.B, CSX, CDNS, CNI, CNQ, CNP, SCHW, CHD, CTAS, COP, DE, DXCM, DOV, DUK, ETN, ECL, OVV, EEFT, NEE, FAST, FITB, FCNCA, FISV, F, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GS, LHX, HSY, HFC, IDXX, ITW, INTC, J, KMB, KSS, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LEN, LFUS, MGA, MKL, MU, MHK, MPWR, NCR, NEM, NKE, NSC, NUE, ORLY, ASGN, PPG, PTC, PAYX, PNFP, PII, POWI, LIN, PRU, DORM, RDN, RGEN, RSG, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SLM, SEE, SHW, SLF, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TREX, TRN, TYL, CUBE, UBS, UL, UPS, URI, GWW, WAB, DIS, EBAY, HPS, EVR, OC, AER, LULU, TAK, FIBK, LYB, NXPI, AL, HZNP, EPAM, ZTS, CDW, AERI, ALLE, CTT, PAYC, LNTH, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, TRU, KHC, DOW, AVTR, OTIS, VITL, DVY, EFA, FXG, FXH, FXL, HDV, IAU, IJK, IJS, IVE, OEF, VEU, VNQ, VTV,
- Sold Out: COR, RH, SLVM, TDIV, CBRL, TOELY, NWS, LVS, AIQUY, SWKS, PODD, ADDYY, LEA, ALSN, FIVE, IWS, MINT, TIP, VYMI, SWK, ALGN, SCI, SIVB, ROG, RBA, MKC, K, SJM, INFY, ENB, CLB, LUMN, BAX, ATR,
These are the top 5 holdings of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 657,420 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 299,354 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 532,177 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,462 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,254 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.621300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc (SBI)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 617,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 133.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 330,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 183.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.624700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 93,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 151,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP .
