Old National Bancorp Buys AT&T Inc, Schlumberger, Sunrun Inc, Sells International Paper Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Old National Bancorp buys AT&T Inc, Schlumberger, Sunrun Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells International Paper Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Analog Devices Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4. As of 2021Q4, Old National Bancorp owns 519 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 657,420 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 299,354 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 532,177 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,462 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,254 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.621300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 617,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 133.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 330,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 183.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.624700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 93,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 151,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4.