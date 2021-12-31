Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Valero Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Valero Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Duke Energy Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2021Q4, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 332 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,009 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 24,788 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 35,676 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,963 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 22,198 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $400.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 836.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $300.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 80.16%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 202.54%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.082800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 71.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.



