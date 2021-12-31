Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Synchrony Financial, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: SPIP, SYF, ADM, PXI, PDP, NVDA, IVW, CVX, O, WM,
- Added Positions: PTF, JNK, PSK, SRLN, FB, QQQ, TTD, PEZ, PFI, IWN, XLE, JBL, USHY, VCIT, TEVA, UNH, EQH, MCD, NXST, ABT, ITB, IYG, IYC, GTY, AKR, IAT, TSLA, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: STAA, V, XRT, SPTL, SCHB, AAPL, QTEC, CALX, AMZN, SCHO, EVH, SCHZ, ARKK, ATRC, REZI, CMI, SCHP, EW, TDIV, ADBE, FDN, DHR, HD, LMBS, ENTG, IYW, IAI, FIXD, BND, DRE, KBNT, RPG, IBM, GS, DE,
- Sold Out: RVNC, WIP, CAI, PRN, STOR, PYZ, FTSM, RSP, SCHR, DVOL, T, TDOC,
For the details of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genesee+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 138,229 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 146,540 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 182,961 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,340 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 48,852 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 56,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $221.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.46%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.Sold Out: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.99 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $54.21.Sold Out: (CAI)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $100.16 and $121.48, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25.
