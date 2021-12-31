Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Synchrony Financial, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: SPIP, SYF, ADM, PXI, PDP, NVDA, IVW, CVX, O, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Synchrony Financial, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, sells Staar Surgical Co, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Visa Inc, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 138,229 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 146,540 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 182,961 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,340 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 48,852 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 56,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $221.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.46%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.99 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $54.21.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $100.16 and $121.48, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25.