First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Amazon.com Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, AT&T Inc, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: BBN, BHK, CSX, SHW, NFLX, UNH, LMT, TRV, GOOG, ADBE, MNST, SHOO, CTSH, CMI, NKE, CRM, ATVI, EA, VO, BA, SBUX, BAM, BLK,
- Added Positions: AMZN, V, AAPL, RSP, BRK.B, BX, KKR, CAT, BAC, UNP, EXPE, ORCL, GOOGL, FB, ABBV, BMY, ABT, VOO, VTV, DIS, CSCO, GD, TCHP, IEFA, AVUV, INTC, TGT, MRK, AVEM, MSFT, DLTR, PSX, DFAI, VBR, PFE, SAM, DE,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, IWO, IWF, IBM, AVDV, JPM, VZ, NEE,
- Sold Out: APO, T, ENB, BUD,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,245 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1283.33%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,474 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.83%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 7,539 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,749 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.28%
- Visa Inc (V) - 12,828 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.37%
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.199600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $292.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1283.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2775.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Visa Inc by 208.37%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 12,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 17,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 184.93%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 8,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.
