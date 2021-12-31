First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Amazon.com Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, AT&T Inc, Enbridge Inc

New Purchases: BBN, BHK, CSX, SHW, NFLX, UNH, LMT, TRV, GOOG, ADBE, MNST, SHOO, CTSH, CMI, NKE, CRM, ATVI, EA, VO, BA, SBUX, BAM, BLK,

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Visa Inc, CSX Corp, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, AT&T Inc, Enbridge Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 115 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,245 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1283.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,474 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.83% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 7,539 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,749 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.28% Visa Inc (V) - 12,828 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.37%

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.199600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $292.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1283.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2775.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Visa Inc by 208.37%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 12,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 17,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 184.93%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 8,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.