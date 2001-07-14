PG&E Offering to Remove Wood Debris from Trees Cut Down for Safety During 2021 Wildfires

In response to customer and community feedback, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering customers free removal of large-diameter wood from trees that were cut down for safety during the company’s 2021 wildfire response.

As PG&E worked to quickly and safely restore power during the 2021 wildfire season, crews inspected and cut down hazardous trees that posed a potential safety risk to crews and electric equipment. The work was done in coordination with agencies responding to the wildfires.

With this work now largely complete, PG&E is offering landowners the opportunity to have trees that were cut down for safety removed from their property, provided it is safe to do so.

Because the wood is the landowner’s property, removal of the wood is optional and landowners must provide written permission to PG&E to have the wood removed. PG&E is in the process of reaching out to impacted landowners to offer the removal services and provide permission forms.

Earlier this year, PG&E and contractor crews began removing and disposing of large-diameter wood from 2020 wildfires. PG&E recently expanded the voluntary program to encompass 2021 wildfires.

If approved by the landowner, PG&E will be removing wood debris from trees cut down for safety in response to the following wildfires:

• Anderson Fire • Hopkins Fire • North Complex Fire • Cache Fire • KNP Complex Fire • River Fire (Colfax, Oakhurst) • Caldor Fire • Linda Falls Fire • Salt Fire • Dixie Fire • McFarland Fire • Washington Fire • Fawn Fire • Monument Fire

PG&E contractor crews will be performing this work and can provide identification upon request. Customers with questions about the Wood Management Program can call 1-877-295-4949 or email [email protected].

For additional information about the program or to download the permission form for wood debris removal in 2021 fire footprints, visit www.pge.com%2Fwoodmanagement.

