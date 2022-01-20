SunPower Securities Investigation - SunPower Investors With Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of SunPower Corporation (“SunPower” or the “Company”) ( SPWR). The investigation concerns whether SunPower violated federal securities laws or engaged in unlawful business practices.



On January 20, 2022, SunPower announcedthat “[t]hrough a product quality assessment, the company has identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors within third-party commercial equipment supplied to SunPower.”

SunPower also stated that it “. . . expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022 as it pursues recovery of costs from the suppliers. The charges are expected to be funded with cash on hand.”

On this news, SunPower’s stock dropped $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

