Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta Now Available in Convenient Dealer Ordering Program

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, a durable, eco-friendly collection of premium outdoor furniture, is now expanding to be offered through dealers in a convenient ordering program. Dealers will be able to place orders directly through their distributors and Fiberon will work with their partners at Breezesta to handle the rest. Through this program, Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta orders will ship to the location of the dealer’s choosing, including directly to the customer.

“We’re proud to offer a convenient program to our dealer partners,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon. “Since the furniture ships directly to the location of their choosing, dealers work with us to provide their customers with the specific pieces they’re looking for.”

Each piece of Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta is ergonomically designed with comfort in mind and crafted from maintenance-free recycled plastic, featuring a realistic wood texture that is durable for all seasons.

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta is available in two collections – the Chill Collection provides relaxed style with retro flair, and the Coastal Collection brings the easygoing feel of the beach to any environment. Cushions made from vibrant, durable Sunbrella fabric are available in a variety of colors and patterns. Specially formulated cleaning products for Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta will be sold exclusively through dealers.

The Breezesta partnership furthers Fiberon’s mission to provide beautiful, durable products in a more environmentally responsible way.

“We’re excited to add Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta to our offering of beautiful, durable outdoor living products,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. “Homeowners can turn to one source – Fiberon – for all of the products they need to create a complete outdoor living space.”

Get an in-depth look at Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta by visiting the Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 1 at fiberondecking.com%2Fvirtual-experience.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

