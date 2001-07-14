Therma-Tru Launches 2022 Keys 2 Success Sweepstakes

Therma-Tru has launched its new Keys 2 Success national sweepstakes for building trade professionals to learn about Therma-Tru products and current home design trends.

The Keys 2 Success program provides builders, remodelers, dealers, distributors and fabricators a chance to unlock the opportunity to win daily and weekly prizes for watching select videos. The program helps building professionals stay up-to-date on the latest trends and Therma-Tru’s products to better facilitate conversations with homeowners.

“We’re excited to launch Keys 2 Success this year in conjunction with our Virtual Experience,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru. “The videos provide participants with the information they need to learn about the benefits of Therma-Tru’s new and recently introduced products.”

For each video watched, participants receive one entry into the sweepstakes. Participants can unlock 10 additional entries if they watch all eight 2022 videos. If they watch all 2022 and 2021 videos, they unlock the opportunity to win a grand prize.

Each day of the program, three participants will receive a $25 VISA eGift Card. Each week, one participant will win their choice of a Phillips espresso machine, exercise bike or backyard theater. At the end of the program, grand prizes will be awarded to three participants, including a solo stove, pizza oven or outdoor heater. Prize winners have the option to forgo a prize and donate the value of the prize to charity.

Participants must first log in to the Therma-Tru Virtual Experience to access Keys 2 Success, which can be found on the Main Menu at the front desk, under the Quick Access Menu or in the Keys 2 Success room on the right.

More information about the Keys 2 Success program and the official rules are available at thermatru.com%2F2022virtualexperience. Keys 2 Success runs February 1 through April 30, 2022.

