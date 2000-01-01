4 Real Estate Companies With Predictable Revenue Growth

In light of increasing home prices during November 2021, four real estate companies that have high profitability and are trading at fair GF Value as of January include American Tower Corp. (AMT, Financial), Equinix Inc. (EQIX, Financial), SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC, Financial) and CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.
On Tuesday, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Price Index reported an 18.8% year-over-year gain in November 2021, down from the October gain of 19% yet still among the highest gains during the history of the index. The 20-city index gained 18.3% over the past year, with strong gains in Phoenix, Tampa, Florida and Miami.
As housing prices continue their climb, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five real estate companies that have high business predictability and revenue growth and are trading at a fair price-to-GF Value ratio. GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method considers a company’s historical price multiples and internally adjusts for past performance and future growth estimates.
American Tower
Shares of American Tower (AMT, Financial) traded around $247.84, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91.
GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based cell tower REIT’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, returns that are outperforming more than 72% of global competitors and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming over 76% of global REITs.
Gurus with holdings in American Tower include Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s Akre Capital Management and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.
Equinix
Shares of Equinix (EQIX, Financial) traded around $718.03, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.
GuruFocus ranks the Redwood City, California-based data center REIT’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue growth rates that are outperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite profit margins underperforming over 70% of global REITs.
Gurus with holdings in Equinix include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baron Funds and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.
SBA Communications
Shares of SBA Communications (SBAC, Financial) traded around $323.47, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.
GuruFocus ranks the Boca Raton, Florida-based cell tower REIT’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms more than 85% of global competitors despite profit margins underperforming more than 66% of global REITs.
CoStar Group
Shares of CoStar Group (CSGP, Financial) traded around $67.77, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77.
GuruFocus ranks the Northwest, Washington-based real estate marketing company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, expanding profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates that are outperforming more than 76% of global competitors.
