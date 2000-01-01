Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 Real Estate Companies With Predictable Revenue Growth

Stocks with high revenue growth and trading at fair GF Values

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Home prices continued their climb in November 2021.
  • GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several real estate companies with predictable revenue growth.
Article's Main Image

In light of increasing home prices during November 2021, four real estate companies that have high profitability and are trading at fair GF Value as of January include American Tower Corp. (

AMT, Financial), Equinix Inc. (EQIX, Financial), SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC, Financial) and CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Tuesday, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Price Index reported an 18.8% year-over-year gain in November 2021, down from the October gain of 19% yet still among the highest gains during the history of the index. The 20-city index gained 18.3% over the past year, with strong gains in Phoenix, Tampa, Florida and Miami.

1486019007432695808.png

As housing prices continue their climb, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five real estate companies that have high business predictability and revenue growth and are trading at a fair price-to-GF Value ratio. GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method considers a company’s historical price multiples and internally adjusts for past performance and future growth estimates.

American Tower

Shares of American Tower (

AMT, Financial) traded around $247.84, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91.

1486025010333163520.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based cell tower REIT’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, returns that are outperforming more than 72% of global competitors and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming over 76% of global REITs.

1486065265476182016.png

Gurus with holdings in American Tower include

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s Akre Capital Management and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1486027573052907520.png

Equinix

Shares of Equinix (

EQIX, Financial) traded around $718.03, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

1486027982983208960.png

GuruFocus ranks the Redwood City, California-based data center REIT’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue growth rates that are outperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite profit margins underperforming over 70% of global REITs.

1486030284808855552.png

Gurus with holdings in Equinix include

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baron Funds and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

1486030580456955904.png

SBA Communications

Shares of SBA Communications (

SBAC, Financial) traded around $323.47, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

1486031407162662912.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boca Raton, Florida-based cell tower REIT’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms more than 85% of global competitors despite profit margins underperforming more than 66% of global REITs.

1486065029575942144.png

CoStar Group

Shares of CoStar Group (

CSGP, Financial) traded around $67.77, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77.

1486067805664124928.png

GuruFocus ranks the Northwest, Washington-based real estate marketing company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, expanding profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates that are outperforming more than 76% of global competitors.

1486076035903594496.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus