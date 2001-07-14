INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Bumble conducted its Secondary Public Offering (“SPO”) in September 2021. 20.7 million shares of Class A common stock were sold in the SPO at $54 per share.

On November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, revealing that the Company’s total paying user count had declined to 2.86 million, well below the 2.9 million users reported in the SPO registration statement.

On this news, Bumble’s share price fell $9.19, or 19.2%, to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021, injuring investors. By January 25, 2022, Bumble shares have traded below $27 per share, less than half of the original SPO price.

If you purchased Bumble securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

