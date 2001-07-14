SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Bumble Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or about September 10, 2021 (the “SPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 25, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market including in the SPO registration statement. Bumble’s user growth had not only slowed, but by Q3 2021 had actually reversed, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of customers during the quarter. The Company’s recent price hike left potential customers less likely to sign up for the paid service. Badoo customers were leaving the app for multiple reasons including payment processor issues related to Bumble. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and SPO registration statement were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Bumble, investors suffered damages.

