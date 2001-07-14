New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) (the “Company” or “NJR”) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.3625 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2022 to shareowners of record as of March 16, 2022.

The Company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties in New Jersey.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 365 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon energy solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as a 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

