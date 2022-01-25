Greg Peters Joins DoorDash Board of Directors

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced today that Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer of Netflix, Inc., has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective January 19, 2022.

Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, Inc., said, "Greg has an impressive track record of building and scaling products that delight customers across international borders and individual tastes. He is a world-class leader and operator at a company that is at the forefront of massive shifts in global consumer demand. I look forward to working with Greg as we reach and empower merchants, consumers, and Dashers in more ways and in more countries."

"DoorDash has become a daily habit for the millions of customers who use it in the US and elsewhere. I am excited to work with the board as the company continues to develop new offerings and grows into a truly global platform," said Peters.

Peters has served as Chief Operating Officer of Netflix since July 2020. He was named Chief Product Officer in July 2017. Prior to joining Netflix in 2008, Greg was Senior Vice President of consumer electronics products for Macrovision Solutions Corp. (later renamed to Rovi Corporation) and previously held positions at digital entertainment software provider, Mediabolic Inc., Red Hat Network, the provider of Linux and Open Source technology, and online vendor Wine.com. Greg holds a B.S. degree in physics and astronomy from Yale University .

