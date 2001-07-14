SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cloopen Group Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in February 2021 (the “IPO”), or between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 8, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cloopen’s so-called “land and expand” strategy was failing to attract customers. The Company was far from maintaining a “stable” net retention rate. The Company suffered an increasing number of customers who weren’t paying for its services at the time of the IPO, resulting in massive increases in its accounts receivable. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and IPO materials were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cloopen, investors suffered damages.

