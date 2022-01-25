Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

2/3/2022

2/4/2022

2/18/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

2/3/2022

2/4/2022

2/18/2022

$0.05326 per share of investment income










The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

favicon.png?sn=NY41800&sd=2022-01-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301467960.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY41800&Transmission_Id=202201251606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY41800&DateId=20220125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus