Mairs & Power Comments on Alphabet

The largest contributor to the Fund’s relative performance in 2021 was Google parent company Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial ). With ad spend continuing to shift online and the company increasing advertising space on its YouTube platform, Alphabet’s revenue grew substantially in 2021, and its stock was up 65% for the year. We continue to hold a significant position in the company, though we expect its growth to slow in 2022.

