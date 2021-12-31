Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells Boeing Co, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Russell 1000 ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, ONL, MJ, MVIS, HIVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Boeing Co, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Callaway Golf Co, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 324,642 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 127,823 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,938 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 94,196 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,959 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 246.57%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 445.34%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $298.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 265.57%. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 258.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $204.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 31,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.