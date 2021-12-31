Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Davis-Rea Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, sells Nike Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis-Rea Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Davis-Rea Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Davis-Rea Ltd.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,031 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,465 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 165,351 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,799 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 31,533 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 44,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Reduced: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 65.79%. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Davis-Rea Ltd. still held 12,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.32%. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Davis-Rea Ltd. still held 933 shares as of 2021-12-31.



