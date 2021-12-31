BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

New Purchases: DFAX, DFAT, BND, EMB, FNDF, PYPL, VBR, LIN, UNH,

DFAX, DFAT, BND, EMB, FNDF, PYPL, VBR, LIN, UNH, Added Positions: SCHP, SCHZ, VWOB, SCHE, VCSH, IGSB, HYG, SCHF, VWO,

SCHP, SCHZ, VWOB, SCHE, VCSH, IGSB, HYG, SCHF, VWO, Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHA, IVV, VV, VB, IJR, SPY, SCHH, DFAC, IYR, AAPL, IEFA, VNQ, VEA, VTI, SCHB, IWP, IEMG, LMT, EFA, GOOGL,

SCHX, SCHA, IVV, VV, VB, IJR, SPY, SCHH, DFAC, IYR, AAPL, IEFA, VNQ, VEA, VTI, SCHB, IWP, IEMG, LMT, EFA, GOOGL, Sold Out: IGM, XLE, AMZN, CSCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluesky+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,079,470 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 791,337 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 938,991 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 647,043 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 346,819 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 983,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 227,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 113.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 12,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 28,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 20.12%. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 1,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.