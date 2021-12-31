BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

- New Purchases: DFAX, DFAT, BND, EMB, FNDF, PYPL, VBR, LIN, UNH,
- Added Positions: SCHP, SCHZ, VWOB, SCHE, VCSH, IGSB, HYG, SCHF, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHA, IVV, VV, VB, IJR, SPY, SCHH, DFAC, IYR, AAPL, IEFA, VNQ, VEA, VTI, SCHB, IWP, IEMG, LMT, EFA, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: IGM, XLE, AMZN, CSCO,
For the details of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluesky+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,079,470 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 791,337 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 938,991 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 647,043 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 346,819 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 983,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 227,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 113.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 12,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 28,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 20.12%. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 1,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying