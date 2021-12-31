Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

- New Purchases: ANGL, VUSB,
- Added Positions: JNK, HON, IJR, XOM, MRK, IAU, TFC, D, LLY, BKLN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, HD, MSFT, MDT, GLD, AFL, SPYG, RHHBY, BKI, SPYV, BHF,
- Sold Out: CSCO, NEE, TXN, AVGO,
For the details of Wallington Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wallington+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wallington Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,091,677 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,814 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 240,370 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,404 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 57,695 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 457,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 234.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 88,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20330.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.
