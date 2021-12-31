Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Wallington Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallington Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wallington Asset Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wallington Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wallington+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wallington Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,091,677 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,814 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 240,370 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,404 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 57,695 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 457,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 234.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 88,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20330.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.



