Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Great Ajax Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF, FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , KraneShares CSI Chin

New Purchases: AJX, HTZ, EMQQ, PGJ, KD, GE, BIGZ, VWE,

AJX, HTZ, EMQQ, PGJ, KD, GE, BIGZ, VWE, Added Positions: SPEM, UPS, JPIN, DIS, STAR, VZ, INTC, TPYP, PHYS, C, BMY, IBM, LUV, HT, DISCA, FIBR, VIAC, BA, ENB, LILAK, WMB,

SPEM, UPS, JPIN, DIS, STAR, VZ, INTC, TPYP, PHYS, C, BMY, IBM, LUV, HT, DISCA, FIBR, VIAC, BA, ENB, LILAK, WMB, Reduced Positions: KBWY, KWEB, JPUS, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, RSP, SPY, GM, QCOM, BX, GOOG, OLN, GOOGL, AVUV, SPTM, XLF, JRI, JPST, HNW, WMT, FIF, BAC, XLE,

KBWY, KWEB, JPUS, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, RSP, SPY, GM, QCOM, BX, GOOG, OLN, GOOGL, AVUV, SPTM, XLF, JRI, JPST, HNW, WMT, FIF, BAC, XLE, Sold Out: FIV, UL, CLF, HPQ, UBER, FLXN,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Great Ajax Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF, FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,954 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 92,336 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - 346,588 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 216,238 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 126,321 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Great Ajax Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 66,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 59,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.68 and $47.73, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.13 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.