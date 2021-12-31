Burleson & Company, LLC Buys Block Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Twitter Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, Discovery Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, LYFT, EQR, SCHW, ARKQ, TDOC, BRLT, VSS, VGT, VGSH, SHV, VUG, QCLN, MGK, IEMG, IEFA, ICLN, HYLB, EMBK, RIVN, BIRD, KD, REE, DOCS, IVT, ALEX, FRC, SLG, MDT,

TWTR, LYFT, EQR, SCHW, ARKQ, TDOC, BRLT, VSS, VGT, VGSH, SHV, VUG, QCLN, MGK, IEMG, IEFA, ICLN, HYLB, EMBK, RIVN, BIRD, KD, REE, DOCS, IVT, ALEX, FRC, SLG, MDT, Added Positions: SQ, ARKK, GOOGL, PATH, APP, BA, CRTX, STEM, MSFT, CRM, ENPH, BRK.B, SCHF, BSV, BIV, SCHD, NKE, HD, TMO, MCD, VO, AGG, SPYG, BLK, GS, VWO, PG, BNDX, TIP, VBR, VNQ, WFC, CVX, VOT, HYG, IVV, LQD, SHY, HNNA, VCSH, IWP, SPYD, INTC, PTON, VFC, WHR, CHPT, CHPT, GGPI, AMC, TTD, FSLY, FSR,

SQ, ARKK, GOOGL, PATH, APP, BA, CRTX, STEM, MSFT, CRM, ENPH, BRK.B, SCHF, BSV, BIV, SCHD, NKE, HD, TMO, MCD, VO, AGG, SPYG, BLK, GS, VWO, PG, BNDX, TIP, VBR, VNQ, WFC, CVX, VOT, HYG, IVV, LQD, SHY, HNNA, VCSH, IWP, SPYD, INTC, PTON, VFC, WHR, CHPT, CHPT, GGPI, AMC, TTD, FSLY, FSR, Reduced Positions: ABNB, NVDA, TSLA, UBER, SNOW, TWLO, T, RIDE, PYPL, SPY, AMTI, AAPL, MO, CSCO, VOO, IGSB, LLY, VBK, MMM, VOE, FTNT, VTV, EFG, SCZ, SCHP, JNK, IJR, XLK, EEM, OGN, BABA, IQV, ABBV, FB, EMB, GOVT, MDVL, PLTR, SCHE, AMD, ZM, VTRS, MRK,

ABNB, NVDA, TSLA, UBER, SNOW, TWLO, T, RIDE, PYPL, SPY, AMTI, AAPL, MO, CSCO, VOO, IGSB, LLY, VBK, MMM, VOE, FTNT, VTV, EFG, SCZ, SCHP, JNK, IJR, XLK, EEM, OGN, BABA, IQV, ABBV, FB, EMB, GOVT, MDVL, PLTR, SCHE, AMD, ZM, VTRS, MRK, Sold Out: DISCA, ATVI, AGEN, EIX, FISV, MDLZ, NVS, VHC, PLUG, ABST, CSSE, ALC, NNOX, KVSA, JOBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Block Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Twitter Inc, Lyft Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Airbnb Inc, Discovery Inc, AT&T Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burleson & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Burleson & Company, LLC owns 400 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burleson & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burleson+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 165,003 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,239 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 41,969 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,858 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,996 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 103,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 95,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 32,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 72495.60%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2537400.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.47%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2538.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 163,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Cortexyme Inc by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 216,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Agenus Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.44.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41.