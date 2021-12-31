Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PFE, MDY, IMPL, PSP,
- Added Positions: MIC, AQB, LOUP, DHR, AMT, CYBE, BAM, GOOGL, DTD, IWV, PCYO, BRK.B, IWF, VTGN, ATCO, FTV, GPMT, UL, STKL, BEPC, DMTK, JNJ, VZ, VNT, NOG, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: VALT, JAAA, FLOT, SV, ALB, FSK, AMZN, AAPL, OCSL, SPY, ABBV, KWEB, SPE, MSFT, BEP, SQ, TGT, USB, FISV, SBUX, MDT,
- Sold Out: ACWI, IEFA, CVA, HRC, CRWD, CSII, ARKK, FLT, DVY, U,
These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
- Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) - 410,169 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio.
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 456,366 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 27,505 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
- Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 411,179 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 120,620 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.99%
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 680.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,013,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,346,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: (HRC)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.
