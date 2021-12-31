Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PFE, MDY, IMPL, PSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) - 410,169 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 456,366 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 27,505 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 411,179 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 120,620 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.99%

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 680.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,013,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,346,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.