Meyer Handelman Co Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Nestle SA

- New Purchases: ATVI, KD, TSLA,
- Added Positions: QCOM, C, GILD, ETN, ITW, CSCO, CAT, VZ, AMGN, BMY, TJX, SYY, FCX, TT, EW, MPC, BA, V, JCI, ABBV, SEE, SXT, NEM, GLW, SBUX, BAX, INTC, VIAC, SWK, MCD, TEL, TRV, GPC, SNPS, ZBH, UPS, YUM, XEL, AIR, HPQ, APD, ALLE, ALV, FE, ETR, ENB, MRO, CAG, MMM, CAH, IR, CVS, HPE, YUMC, RLMD, GLD, PNR, VOD, TGT, REGN, OXY, LOW, IP, HAL, FL, FISV, D, CMCSA, CPB, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, JPM, SLB, DOW, DE, NVDA, LHX, SIEGY, MDLZ, XYL, APTV, ZTS, NEE, KHC, DHR, PBI, DIS, WBA, RTX, SRE, OGN, ABT, PPG, NUE, CRM, BK, XOM, K, GE, GS, TFC, CTVA, AVNS, PSX, GOOGL, CVE, WY, LPX, VTRS,
- Sold Out: ILF, NSRGY, PANW, AZN, SONY, LVMUY, SLVM, BLK, UNH, HES, BBD, RDS.A, CDK,
For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MEYER HANDELMAN CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 554,625 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 613,059 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 545,693 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 461,955 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,405,868 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AAR Corp (AIR)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in AAR Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32.Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33.Sold Out: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The sale prices were between $144.12 and $166, with an estimated average price of $158.24.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEYER HANDELMAN CO. Also check out:
1. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEYER HANDELMAN CO keeps buying