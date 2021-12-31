Meyer Handelman Co Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Nestle SA

New Purchases: ATVI, KD, TSLA,

ATVI, KD, TSLA, Added Positions: QCOM, C, GILD, ETN, ITW, CSCO, CAT, VZ, AMGN, BMY, TJX, SYY, FCX, TT, EW, MPC, BA, V, JCI, ABBV, SEE, SXT, NEM, GLW, SBUX, BAX, INTC, VIAC, SWK, MCD, TEL, TRV, GPC, SNPS, ZBH, UPS, YUM, XEL, AIR, HPQ, APD, ALLE, ALV, FE, ETR, ENB, MRO, CAG, MMM, CAH, IR, CVS, HPE, YUMC, RLMD, GLD, PNR, VOD, TGT, REGN, OXY, LOW, IP, HAL, FL, FISV, D, CMCSA, CPB, BAC,

QCOM, C, GILD, ETN, ITW, CSCO, CAT, VZ, AMGN, BMY, TJX, SYY, FCX, TT, EW, MPC, BA, V, JCI, ABBV, SEE, SXT, NEM, GLW, SBUX, BAX, INTC, VIAC, SWK, MCD, TEL, TRV, GPC, SNPS, ZBH, UPS, YUM, XEL, AIR, HPQ, APD, ALLE, ALV, FE, ETR, ENB, MRO, CAG, MMM, CAH, IR, CVS, HPE, YUMC, RLMD, GLD, PNR, VOD, TGT, REGN, OXY, LOW, IP, HAL, FL, FISV, D, CMCSA, CPB, BAC, Reduced Positions: GOOG, JPM, SLB, DOW, DE, NVDA, LHX, SIEGY, MDLZ, XYL, APTV, ZTS, NEE, KHC, DHR, PBI, DIS, WBA, RTX, SRE, OGN, ABT, PPG, NUE, CRM, BK, XOM, K, GE, GS, TFC, CTVA, AVNS, PSX, GOOGL, CVE, WY, LPX, VTRS,

GOOG, JPM, SLB, DOW, DE, NVDA, LHX, SIEGY, MDLZ, XYL, APTV, ZTS, NEE, KHC, DHR, PBI, DIS, WBA, RTX, SRE, OGN, ABT, PPG, NUE, CRM, BK, XOM, K, GE, GS, TFC, CTVA, AVNS, PSX, GOOGL, CVE, WY, LPX, VTRS, Sold Out: ILF, NSRGY, PANW, AZN, SONY, LVMUY, SLVM, BLK, UNH, HES, BBD, RDS.A, CDK,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Nestle SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2021Q4, Meyer Handelman Co owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 554,625 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 613,059 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 545,693 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 461,955 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,405,868 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in AAR Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The sale prices were between $144.12 and $166, with an estimated average price of $158.24.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.