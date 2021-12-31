Alley Co LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Comcast Corp

New Purchases: MS, ZTS, AMT, SCHB,

MS, ZTS, AMT, SCHB, Added Positions: LQD, IGSB, BND, HYG, MUB, MDT, BLK, CVX, VZ, JPM, SBUX, UNP, PAYX, MSFT, MRK, LMT, HD, NEE, AMP, DFS, PM, ABBV, USB, ABT, PLD, MO, PG, PEP, HON, SNA, CCI, CSCO, VWO, SPY, IJH, PSX, ITW, RPM, SYK, DVY, VEA, IJR, AJG, DUK, VUG, XLF,

LQD, IGSB, BND, HYG, MUB, MDT, BLK, CVX, VZ, JPM, SBUX, UNP, PAYX, MSFT, MRK, LMT, HD, NEE, AMP, DFS, PM, ABBV, USB, ABT, PLD, MO, PG, PEP, HON, SNA, CCI, CSCO, VWO, SPY, IJH, PSX, ITW, RPM, SYK, DVY, VEA, IJR, AJG, DUK, VUG, XLF, Reduced Positions: CME, JNJ, KMB, XEL, ENV, GOOG, SCHD, SCHX,

CME, JNJ, KMB, XEL, ENV, GOOG, SCHD, SCHX, Sold Out: CMCSA,

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alley Co LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,443 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 154,210 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,420 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 144,001 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,060 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.