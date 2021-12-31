Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Alley Co LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Comcast Corp

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alley Co LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Alley Co LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,443 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 154,210 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,420 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 144,001 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,060 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.



