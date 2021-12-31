Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, APA Corp, CSX Corp, Sells American Express Co, VMware Inc, DXC Technology Co

New Purchases: APA, CSX, BRK.B, ANET, MDB, KD,

APA, CSX, BRK.B, ANET, MDB, KD, Added Positions: LEN.B, PFE, FANG, SNV,

LEN.B, PFE, FANG, SNV, Reduced Positions: MCD, NVR, LEN, HPE, DAL, RF, NEE, DXC, AAPL, NOV, CAT, LOW, SYY, RTX, ABBV, ABT, ENB, NSC,

MCD, NVR, LEN, HPE, DAL, RF, NEE, DXC, AAPL, NOV, CAT, LOW, SYY, RTX, ABBV, ABT, ENB, NSC, Sold Out: AXP, VMW, DELL,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, APA Corp, CSX Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells American Express Co, VMware Inc, DXC Technology Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montgomery+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 473,238 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,180 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 53,850 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 101,740 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% VSE Corp (VSEC) - 226,554 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $365.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.