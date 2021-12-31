Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, APA Corp, CSX Corp, Sells American Express Co, VMware Inc, DXC Technology Co

- New Purchases: APA, CSX, BRK.B, ANET, MDB, KD,
- Added Positions: LEN.B, PFE, FANG, SNV,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, NVR, LEN, HPE, DAL, RF, NEE, DXC, AAPL, NOV, CAT, LOW, SYY, RTX, ABBV, ABT, ENB, NSC,
- Sold Out: AXP, VMW, DELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 473,238 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,180 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 53,850 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 101,740 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- VSE Corp (VSEC) - 226,554 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $365.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
