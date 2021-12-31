Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

New Purchases: IVT, SOFI, SOFI, STIP, VOO, VYM, DEO, IRT, PLD, CSX, NTES, FAX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, CarMax Inc, Cable One Inc, sells Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Dover Motorsports Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,420 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,286 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,510 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 95,505 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,716 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $461919.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 120.30%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 70.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64. The stock is now traded at around $1511.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dover Motorsports Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.