Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Acadi

Egg Harbor Township, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Arthur J. Gallagher, Generac Holdings Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, The Toro Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,693,722 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 136,136 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 65,475 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 230,560 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 187,288 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 75,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Vol. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.874000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 164,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 181,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 85,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 201,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.