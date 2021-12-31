All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility

New Purchases: IWS, ADP, HYG, HNDL, PICK, GDXJ, ICLN, VIXY, RWR, AVDE, PDI, IYZ, CAT, RVT, DGX, ABBV, AVEM, T, SNSR, MU, BMY, IYT, HACK, XLB, BAC, CE, NUE, RIO, OXLC, SAR, SLRC, COIN, AVUV, ISRG, IGSB, VB, JNPR, IVW, ENPH, TRMB, VTEB, FEN,

IWS, ADP, HYG, HNDL, PICK, GDXJ, ICLN, VIXY, RWR, AVDE, PDI, IYZ, CAT, RVT, DGX, ABBV, AVEM, T, SNSR, MU, BMY, IYT, HACK, XLB, BAC, CE, NUE, RIO, OXLC, SAR, SLRC, COIN, AVUV, ISRG, IGSB, VB, JNPR, IVW, ENPH, TRMB, VTEB, FEN, Added Positions: VNQ, DGRO, BRK.B, STIP, USMV, PFF, PDBC, XFLT, SDY, IWN, AAPL, TIP, IVE, IVV, REMX, HYD, MILN, AGG, UTG, MSFT, KO, IBM,

VNQ, DGRO, BRK.B, STIP, USMV, PFF, PDBC, XFLT, SDY, IWN, AAPL, TIP, IVE, IVV, REMX, HYD, MILN, AGG, UTG, MSFT, KO, IBM, Reduced Positions: IWM, BND, IJH, EFA, AXP, LAND, PTY, XLP, CSCO, TSLA, DVY, RSP, PFFA, MUB, UTF, RQI, SPG, WPC, IAU, IRM, BOE, CSWC, MORT, NLY, AWP, DVN, ARCC, RJA, CNQ, ORCC, ECC, SCHX, THQ, AGNC, BGR, JPS, RNP, ETO, ATAX, SCHF, BIZD, DRIV, CVS, BOTZ, CVX, AFRM, ITB, NEE, LIT, ABNB, LOW, JCI, PIO, PPH, JPM, CYBR, F, ORCL, EQNR, FIVG,

IWM, BND, IJH, EFA, AXP, LAND, PTY, XLP, CSCO, TSLA, DVY, RSP, PFFA, MUB, UTF, RQI, SPG, WPC, IAU, IRM, BOE, CSWC, MORT, NLY, AWP, DVN, ARCC, RJA, CNQ, ORCC, ECC, SCHX, THQ, AGNC, BGR, JPS, RNP, ETO, ATAX, SCHF, BIZD, DRIV, CVS, BOTZ, CVX, AFRM, ITB, NEE, LIT, ABNB, LOW, JCI, PIO, PPH, JPM, CYBR, F, ORCL, EQNR, FIVG, Sold Out: EFAV, IVOL, SDS, INFL, IGV, ACWV, PEJ, ARI, HQH, VRP, AR, PCI, DFP, IIPR, PDO, USB, AB, DX, H, IYH, IPAY, EEM, PLTR, DNMR, UBER, FSLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Season Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 49,670 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 23,508 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.24% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 59,014 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.99% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 52,338 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 109,250 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.57%

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 13,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 31,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 67,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 33,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 33,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 178.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 59,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 154.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 109,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 23,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 95.41%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 42,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 54,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 132.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 69,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.