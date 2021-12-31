Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Robinhood Markets Inc, SiTime Corp, Snap Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Repligen Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Robinhood Markets Inc, SiTime Corp, Snap Inc, Ambarella Inc, Certara Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Repligen Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MSCI Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 251 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stanley-laman+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,970 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,244 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,444 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 47,112 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
  5. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 22,380 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 598,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 35,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 220,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 50,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 54,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 352,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 1616.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 215,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1688.39%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 46,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 233.78%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 265.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 61,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TravelSky Technology Ltd (TSYHF)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.07, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus