Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Robinhood Markets Inc, SiTime Corp, Snap Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Repligen Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: HOOD, SITM, SNAP, AMBA, CERT, ENPH, TXG, U, TWLO, BLFS, PLTR, FIVN, FRSH, FRSH, FLR, AIR, NARI, RF, MA, HALO, PTC, TNDM, TENB, SMAR, IRTC, NOVT, SYK, SWAV, HBAN, CERS, MTLS, PING, DCT, OLED, RAMP, QTWO, EXPI, WK, SQ, CSTL, SUMO, NTRA, O, PRESTIGE, IGL, 214150, 098460, ZI, LMAT, DOMO, DD, INSP, ACLS, AMKR, LFUS, MEDP, DIOD, ONTO, MXL, PODD, NEE, ARWR, URG,

PATH, RNG, VOO, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, LIN, TSYHF, GH, AAPL, ADPT, BIOCON, PLAN, CTSH, COF, UPWK, QTRX, CCJ, AMZN, NDAQ, UNH, AOS, RELIANCE, NKE, UPS, RTX, ZD, HUN, COST, HDFC, CPT, HD, ADI, WEICF, PH, SHW, WAB, 002690, DOW, TFX, PLD, ADP, PXD, WHIRLPOOL, ABT, A, ADM, CHX, BYD, 145020, TEAM, ETSY, ABBV, SCHW, CVX, OFSS, LLY, SNA, SYY, TJX, HON, WM, TGT, STE, PVH, UNP, TFC, STT, LUV, LYB, CCI, LOW, NAUKRI, DLR, DSGX, 4849, LMT, BA, SYF, INTU, TTWO, ZBRA, BALY, SLP, BAIDF, VLO, RA, BAH, SPSC, 012510, CRL, TER, AMD, INTC, ZG, Reduced Positions: NVDA, MSCI, ADSK, SNPS, MORN, TSLA, FTNT, ZM, IDXX, PINS, PYPL, CDNS, 600570, XIACF, PETRONET, LTI, LTTS, VEEV, SHOP, PERSISTENT, CRWD, CYIENT, 5274, DT, ASML, ZEN, TECHM, TTNDF, AMAT, TMO, TMHC, OKTA, KLAC, BIV, 060250, VTI, VEA, IJR, IJH, IEI, ACN,

Reduced Positions: NVDA, MSCI, ADSK, SNPS, MORN, TSLA, FTNT, ZM, IDXX, PINS, PYPL, CDNS, 600570, XIACF, PETRONET, LTI, LTTS, VEEV, SHOP, PERSISTENT, CRWD, CYIENT, 5274, DT, ASML, ZEN, TECHM, TTNDF, AMAT, TMO, TMHC, OKTA, KLAC, BIV, 060250, VTI, VEA, IJR, IJH, IEI, ACN,

Sold Out: RGEN, CRM, DOCU, NOW, NFLX, JBL, CRVL, MDLZ, MIME, ASGN, MDT, GFF, EXPO, SSD, KAI, EXP, CSWI, BCPC, MTRN, ROLL, FSS, CW, MKSI, VFC, CVCO, ALG, AEIS, BDSI, LHX, LUNA, MODN, BABAF, MANT, CXDO, GRANULES, GNSS, PANHF, MNTV, VER, EGAN, MRCY, SNPTF, AVASF, ESTC, TTD, COUP, EXAS, APPN, NVCR, DCPH, RDFN, ZGNX, 600276, CCSI, 603866, 603658,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Robinhood Markets Inc, SiTime Corp, Snap Inc, Ambarella Inc, Certara Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Repligen Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MSCI Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 251 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,970 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,244 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,444 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 47,112 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 22,380 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 598,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 35,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 220,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 50,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 54,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 352,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 1616.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 215,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1688.39%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 46,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 233.78%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 265.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 61,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.07, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33.