Isthmus Partners, Llc Buys WESCO International Inc, Hyperfine Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc,

New Purchases: WCC, HYPR, PRTS,

CSTL, UIS, SPY, AMOT, MDT, FMC, INTC, GSL, CHRW, HBI, BKNG, BLL, SYY, KSS, BDX, JNJ, WRB, CDK, EXAS, CI, FHN, EA, LEA, ALSN, CL, CHD, MDXG, HY, NP, PGTI, SRI, SILC, RLI, CULP, AMSF, CCF, MLKN, IIN, NVEC, CMCO, SRCE, HCKT, AMAL, ICHR, MCFT, CCBG, OEC, GMED, SUPN, UTMD, INN, VRA, PLXS, GBX, MTW, EIG, INDB, CCRD, CSVI, JOUT, Reduced Positions: CLX, T, KMB, EGAN, AAPL, ACN, NEE, MSFT, AZO, QCOM, ROK, CLR, TSCO, FITB, PG, WEC, IXUS, FIS, LTHM, AM, UNP, HLIO, PDCE, MMM, IT, CAMT,

CLX, T, KMB, EGAN, AAPL, ACN, NEE, MSFT, AZO, QCOM, ROK, CLR, TSCO, FITB, PG, WEC, IXUS, FIS, LTHM, AM, UNP, HLIO, PDCE, MMM, IT, CAMT, Sold Out: ZIXI, GPX, MGEE, ASB, BMO, BA, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WESCO International Inc, Hyperfine Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Unisys Corp, CarParts.com Inc, sells Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, , eGain Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Isthmus Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Isthmus Partners, Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,938 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,411 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,079 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 78,678 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,793 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

Isthmus Partners, Llc initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 26,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 333,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 295.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 91,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc by 66.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in MGE Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $76.87.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.62.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Isthmus Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.