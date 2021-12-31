Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: MRVL, ANET, LAMR, NFLX, SIG, MCK, MAR, CRM, WWE, ALV, JAZZ,
- Added Positions: CBRE, APTV, GXO, HD, APPS, AWK, PXD, MS, ULTA, TNL, IAC, UNH, DECK, BURL, NUE, DAR, ALL, NEE, LLY, SYNA, TGT, ACN, AMZN, BRK.B, CVS, JPM, C, XPO, GTLS, CZR, VZ, BLK, UBER, AEE, AL, ABBV, GS, IQV, HST, DRI, EXPD, ZBRA, AXP, TROW, NKE, MCD, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: COF, TMUS, INMD, MDT, MRK, XEL, AAPL, TTD, GM, MSFT, CME, DOW, MA, KLIC, DHR, NVDA, TMO, AME, J, JNJ, STZ, COP, KO, COST, ITW, ETN, DIS, LRCX, XOM, CVX, DAL, DE, MU, VOO, MDLZ, FB, TEX, ZTS, ON, NXPI, EL, HON, SPY, MDY, CMI, IWF,
- Sold Out: ADBE, VRT, CMCSA, PYPL, BMY, AMT, PII, IBM, CHGG, ALT, SBUX, AVTR, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 843,465 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,331 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,716 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,877 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 623,650 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 334,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 167,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 166,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $366.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 32,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 198,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $245.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 68,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 98.33%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 209,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 133,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 178,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.
