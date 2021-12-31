Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: NVDA, MSFT, TSLA, DVY,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, LEMB, QLTA, TIP, HYG, AGG, GNR, IJR, IYR, EEM, FILL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ISTB, EFA, IWM, IVW, SLQD, STIP,
- Sold Out: USB,
These are the top 5 holdings of STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 461,210 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,332 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 308,457 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 259,027 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,894 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 643 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.
