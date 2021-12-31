Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Carrier Global Corp, Sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, HDFC Bank, EnerSys

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sony Group Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Carrier Global Corp, Enbridge Inc, Oshkosh Corp, sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, HDFC Bank, EnerSys, Cytek Biosciences Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 1164 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,710 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,135 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,016 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 356,580 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,871 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 192,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 351,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 148,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 130,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 143,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 135,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81118.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 267,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 28129.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 438,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 383.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 84,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 4443.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 91,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 99.15%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $20.86.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.