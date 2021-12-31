Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Carrier Global Corp, Sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, HDFC Bank, EnerSys

- New Purchases: SONY, CARR, OSK, CTLT, RTX, OTIS, VNLA, JNK, SHM, WTRG, SPLG, VIAC, GE, HBNC, MRVL, MET, VTRS, NI, RF, TREX, UNM, GUNR, HYLB, AAON, ABMD, NSP, ALK, AB, AEE, ACC, AME, ATRS, AON, AZPN, TFC, BIO, CHRW, CPT, CX, LUMN, CI, CRUS, TPR, CGNX, CMA, FIX, COO, CPRT, CUZ, WOLF, DPZ, DD, DRQ, EA, OVV, RE, FDS, FICO, FSS, FNF, FCNCA, FCEL, TGNA, GILT, GT, GEF, MNST, HLIT, MTCH, ITT, IEX, IRM, JBL, J, KR, LOGI, MCK, MLAB, MT, MORN, NVEC, NEM, NDSN, ON, OFLX, PTC, PBHC, PTEN, PRGO, RL, PSMT, PHM, RS, EVO, RHI, SSB, SLG, STX, SGEN, XPO, SWIR, SGU, STRL, SPWR, TTWO, AXON, TEX, TEVA, THO, TYL, USEG, USPH, UAL, UHS, USNA, NS, GWW, HEI.A, INM, PAYS, NXP, IGR, MWA, SPR, IPGP, GLP, IBKR, PODD, BX, MAIN, BACPL.PFD, FNV, NOG, VRME, AMEH, WPRT, WFCPL.PFD, STLA, ABUS, IVR, LOCO, STWD, LEA, SPSC, LYB, PCRX, KOS, PVG, CHEF, LPI, EPAM, PDI, HTA, PANW, QLYS, PRTA, FUBO, NRC, CDW, BURL, ESRT, VEEV, ATHM, MBUU, BIOC, GCI, FPI, AGRX, AKTS, SYF, CYBR, LC, QRVO, TDOC, OLLI, BNED, NVCR, EDIT, MGP, NTLA, PI, COUP, GRWG, BL, LGF.A, HWM, INVH, IR, AVCT, DMTK, MFGP, PLL, CUE, PAGS, GSHD, AVLR, PRVB, NIO, UPWK, YETI, MRNA, DELL, HITI, FOXA, MNRL, BYND, CTVA, RVLV, AMCR, GO, INMD, OPRT, BNTX, SI, BILL, DGHI, GAN, NKLA, LMND, IAC, NCNO, AMWL, U, HYLN, MAX, ROOT, CYBN, MP, PUBM, UPST, ABCL, WISH, GOEV, AFRM, RBLX, OLO, AEVA, COIN, INVZ, ASTS, GIIX, HUGS, HNST, OTLY, OGN, ME, HTZ, GXO, HYZN, MTTR, HIPO, LICY, ARBK, DWAC, KD, GFS, ONL, RIVN, ARKQ, BKLN, BOND, DGZ, EAOA, EBND, EMB, EMGF, EMLC, FXP, GDXJ, GII, HYD, IAU, IMTM, IQLT, IVLU, META, MOAT, MTUM, PAVE, PFFD, QCLN, QUAL, SCHC, SH, SMLF, SOXX, SPTI, SRLN, TBT, UNG, USO, VCR, VFH, VLUE, VOOG, XLRE, XME, XSVM,
- Added Positions: TD, ENB, SPG, AEP, FLT, LQD, HAS, TDY, PYPL, SWKS, VOD, ICLR, MA, LMT, PRU, NVS, IWO, MDLZ, FRC, SRE, IEFA, SPIP, BMY, CP, KO, DUK, XOM, MPW, NVDA, PNC, CFG, LCID, AGG, HYG, IEMG, IJH, MBB, MUB, PFF, SCHD, SCHZ, SPSM, SPY, VNQ, VTIP, ASML, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, ALKS, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, NLY, AZO, CSX, CNC, SCHW, LNG, CVX, C, CAG, CMI, DRI, DVN, EOG, EW, LLY, EPD, EXPE, FDX, FITB, FISV, GRMN, GS, TV, IDXX, INO, INTC, ISRG, LEN, MGM, MMP, MKTX, MDT, MS, MSI, NFLX, ORLY, OGE, OKE, PKG, PAAS, PBR, PFE, PAA, PLUG, LIN, PGR, O, RIO, ROP, SBAC, CRM, SLB, SHW, NLOK, UPS, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WAB, WMT, WFC, WDC, WSM, WEC, XLNX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, HQH, RVT, PTY, TMUS, DNN, DAL, ACM, CLNE, JAZZ, VMW, AWK, ULTA, PM, AGNC, FTNT, CHTR, REGI, PSX, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, AAL, CGC, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, SQ, CRSP, YUMC, VREX, SPCE, DOCU, CPLG, LYFT, ZM, CRWD, NET, RIDE, ABNB, SOFI, SOFI, RYAN, BNDX, CMF, DBA, DVY, EFA, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, GDX, GSLC, HNDL, IEF, IWD, IWR, MJ, REM, SCHA, SCHF, SCHX, SCZ, SLV, SMH, SPIB, VCIT, VGK, VGT, VHT, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: ERIC, HDB, ENS, D, CSIQ, F, MSFT, MINT, NUE, TMO, GOOG, JNJ, ABT, ACN, NKE, AKAM, NEE, APH, AAPL, STZ, CCI, PXD, JPM, TGT, FLRN, IVV, APD, CMCSA, LRCX, VZ, BND, T, AMZN, GOOGL, WMB, CB, HD, PEP, UNH, AVGO, SCHG, VEA, VOE, AZN, BRK.B, BA, CSCO, COP, DEO, DLTR, GD, LHX, HON, IBM, MMC, ORCL, PG, QCOM, RCL, SNY, SMTC, TRV, USB, UL, WM, NXDT, LDOS, V, TSLA, NXPI, HCA, BABA, Z, BIV, IWN, QLD, SCHE, SCHV, SPSB, SPYG, VMBS, VOT, AJG, ADSK, BCE, BMO, BDX, CVS, CAT, CERN, CLX, CL, ETN, EMR, WIRE, M, FCX, AAIC, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HALO, ITW, ILMN, KMB, LEG, LYV, MCD, MU, ES, OMC, PPG, PH, NTR, SWK, SYY, WBA, HYT, GM, XYL, ABBV, ALLE, ANET, BKI, LITE, TTD, ALC, LI, QS, QSI, SLVM, ARKK, BSV, IGSB, EEM, FEZ, FNDC, FNDE, HAUZ, HYS, IJR, IUSB, IYW, MDYG, MDYV, PCY, PRFZ, QQQ, SCHH, SCHP, SLYG, SLYV, SPAB, SPDW, SPEM, SPYV, TLT, VBK, VDC, VNQI, VO, VUG, VV, VWO, VYM, XLY,
- Sold Out: CTKB, HXL, KSU, IHI, GDV, VBR, ZIM, FENY, FCOM, EWZ, BWX, BFIT, PAYO, PSFE, FTEC, CVAC, MSGE, PTON, CLDR, NTNX, NTB, MBSD, WIP, VSS, USHY, TPYP, RWR, PXF, PRF, OVL, FHLC, LVHI, IEI, GSJY, GNR, GLDM, SABR, FNCL, KGC, REX, RMD, GALT, PCYG, INSG, NGD, NLS, MSTR, WRK, HBAN, HMY, FOSL, AKO.A, BXC, RIOT, ADC, CHY, HRTX, CSLT, GRFS, KTRA, SATS, PKO, SQM, NRO, PRTY, NXQ, IQI, WSO, PAG, RIG, SYNA, SHYF,
For the details of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,710 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,135 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,016 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 356,580 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,871 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 192,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 351,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 148,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 130,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 143,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 135,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81118.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 267,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 28129.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 438,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 383.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 84,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 4443.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 91,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 99.15%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $20.86.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: (KSU)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.
