Mrj Capital Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PEP,
- Added Positions: FDX, RTX, WMT, TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: LYB, AON, AAPL, MSFT, ZBH, CMA, BLL, TRV, JPM, AWI, A, WH, LOW, EBAY, ACN, DE, PKG, MGM, DEO, GPK, STZ, ABC, MS, BAC, DOW, ETN, CTVA, CVS, EMN, AMGN, USB, PFE, SEE, LAZ, ABBV, AIG, DD, OTIS, CARR, TNL, PBCT, CVX,
- Sold Out: AJG, IP, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of MRJ CAPITAL INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,316 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,416 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 46,586 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 570.30%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 27,994 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 68,407 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 570.30%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 46,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
