Mrj Capital Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MRJ CAPITAL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,316 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,416 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 46,586 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 570.30%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 27,994 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  5. Ball Corp (BLL) - 68,407 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 570.30%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 46,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



