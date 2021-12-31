Mrj Capital Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PEP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,316 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,416 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 46,586 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 570.30% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 27,994 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Ball Corp (BLL) - 68,407 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 570.30%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 46,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.