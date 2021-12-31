Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amcor PLC, Sells Altice USA Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Unity Biotechnology Inc

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, ATVI, AMCR, ED, TTWO, F, LOW, LMT, CSCO, IWM, T, BMY, COST, BX, IBM,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, CHTR, AAPL, MA, SBUX, GWRE, DG, FB, SO, NVDA, DIS, HD, BAM, NEE, DUK, JPM, WMT, PG, TSLA, JNJ, BAC, ONEW, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, MINT, UNH, GOOG, XOM, GABC, J, NYT, PFE, VZ,
- Sold Out: ATUS, PPT, UBX,
For the details of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 327,940 shares, 21.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,664 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 67,672 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 539,316 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,650 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.17.Sold Out: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $4.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arbor Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying