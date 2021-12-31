Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amcor PLC, Sells Altice USA Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Unity Biotechnology Inc

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, ATVI, AMCR, ED, TTWO, F, LOW, LMT, CSCO, IWM, T, BMY, COST, BX, IBM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amcor PLC, Consolidated Edison Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Altice USA Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Unity Biotechnology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 327,940 shares, 21.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,664 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 67,672 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 539,316 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,650 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $4.41.