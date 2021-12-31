Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells , Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cambria Tail Risk ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, CG, TMUS, PSQ, TEL, APH, CRWD, ARKK, ESGE, IYH, MTB, J, PSIL, FNDF, AWR, XLP, KD, ATAI, AAWH, DXBRF, NUMIF, VSBGF, CNPOF, CNPOF, MRMD, IMCC, WCN, TSM, PRU, CHD,

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells , Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2021Q4, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 505 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 812,874 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,468,285 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 271,955 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 42,983 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 753,357 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 2281.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 329,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 405,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 901.92%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 57,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 174,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 185.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $475.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.