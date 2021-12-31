Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Tesla Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells , The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Synaptics Inc

insider
Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Tesla Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells , The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Synaptics Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Hecla Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ. As of 2021Q4, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ owns 224 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,900 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,320 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 24,800 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.



