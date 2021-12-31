Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Tesla Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells , The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Synaptics Inc

- New Purchases: CP, TSLA, IQV,
- Added Positions: SSSS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, HAIN, SYNA, AMZN, CLF, NEE, FB, MSFT, HL, WDC, LITE, CPK, KOP,
- Sold Out: KSU, ALK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,900 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,320 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 24,800 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.
