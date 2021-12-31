New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys TJX Inc, Chubb, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: TJX, CB, UPS, EXC, MMC, KEYS, UNP,

TJX, CB, UPS, EXC, MMC, KEYS, UNP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HUM, SIVB, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, FB, HD, PLD, ROK, NVDA, BRK.B, URI, ADBE, PATK, PYPL, NFLX, V, VZ, NEE, COST, TFC, MDT, JNJ, MCD, NKE, RTX, BAC, TGT, KO, LLY, EQIX, SBUX, PFE, PEP, MRK, TMO, PG, WM, DHR, INTC, MDLZ, ABBV, LOW, ABT,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HUM, SIVB, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, FB, HD, PLD, ROK, NVDA, BRK.B, URI, ADBE, PATK, PYPL, NFLX, V, VZ, NEE, COST, TFC, MDT, JNJ, MCD, NKE, RTX, BAC, TGT, KO, LLY, EQIX, SBUX, PFE, PEP, MRK, TMO, PG, WM, DHR, INTC, MDLZ, ABBV, LOW, ABT, Sold Out: TXT, DRE, LIN, ABC, C, KNX, OKE, GE, NVO, TRUP, HL,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Chubb, United Parcel Service Inc, Exelon Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Textron Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. As of 2021Q4, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 92 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+jersey+better+educational+savings+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,926 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,124 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 596 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 436 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 410 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $193.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77.