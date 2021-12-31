New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys TJX Inc, Chubb, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: TJX, CB, UPS, EXC, MMC, KEYS, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HUM, SIVB, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, FB, HD, PLD, ROK, NVDA, BRK.B, URI, ADBE, PATK, PYPL, NFLX, V, VZ, NEE, COST, TFC, MDT, JNJ, MCD, NKE, RTX, BAC, TGT, KO, LLY, EQIX, SBUX, PFE, PEP, MRK, TMO, PG, WM, DHR, INTC, MDLZ, ABBV, LOW, ABT,
- Sold Out: TXT, DRE, LIN, ABC, C, KNX, OKE, GE, NVO, TRUP, HL,
These are the top 5 holdings of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,926 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,124 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 596 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 436 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 410 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $193.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77.
