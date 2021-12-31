State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc

New Purchases: OWL,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E. As of 2021Q4, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owns 2 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 28,737,860 shares, 73.37% of the total portfolio. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 9,906,278 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.63%. The holding were 9,906,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.