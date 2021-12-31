Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys Hasbro Inc, ALLETE Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Brinker International Inc

- New Purchases: HAS, SNV, BJRI, T, CL, KEY, PXD, RSG, VNQ, VTWO, BLK, NXP,
- Added Positions: ALE, SIX, MDT, SONO, LUV, TTWO, PINE, MPLX, EPD, VTI, IWM, AAP, GD, AMZN, AUB, IUSV, CSL, VEU, SPY, JNJ, REYN, HTLF, FB, COST, UNH, REGN, PG, PFE, ORCL, BAC, NWE, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: SEAS, AAPL, ALK, EAT, GOOG, DFS, VONG, HCA, C, ATSG, MS, OLN, ZBH, RJF, WM, WDC, AZO, EBAY, LRCX, EA, JPM, CB, OFC, PNC, OGN, PEP, MDLZ, MU, RTX, MAS, RS, LHX, BALY, HWM, ARNC, FISV, ALL, CMA, EEM, COP, DTE, BDX, VSH, UPS, VTWG, EFA, PSX, DTM, CVX, BMY, DOW, MGP, XOM, MDU, WFCPL.PFD, EVR, BKLN, INTC, VSTO, TFC, MRK, MMM, VZ, HBAN, KO, AWK, SYK, BX, EFX, IWD, BA,
- Sold Out: UBSFY, PAG, IAU, PYPL, NVS,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,099 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 123,363 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 323,008 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 257,053 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 13,587 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 206,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $43.81, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 625.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 228,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 517,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 182,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 809,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 207,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.26.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
