Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys Hasbro Inc, ALLETE Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Brinker International Inc

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Hasbro Inc, ALLETE Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sonos Inc, sells SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Brinker International Inc, Ubisoft Entertainment, Penske Automotive Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,099 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 123,363 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 323,008 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 257,053 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 13,587 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 206,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $43.81, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 625.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 228,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 517,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 182,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 809,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 207,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.



