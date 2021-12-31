Westwood Management Corp Buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Guardant Health Inc, LHC Group Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VICR, ST, GM, CRWD, USER,
- Added Positions: QCOM, LIN, ETN, CRM, APTV, PANW, AXON, BX, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: GH, FB, NTRA, SQ, GOOG, BABA, HD, MSFT, AVLR, SBUX, OTRK, SFTBY,
- Sold Out: LHCG, TTEC, TRU, ITMR, CAT, VEEV, TDOC,
For the details of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 1,605,605 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 411,650 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 170,820 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,473 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 315,949 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UserTesting Inc (USER)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in UserTesting Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 390.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 175,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Linde PLC by 164.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 87,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 99.37%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $157.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $475.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: (ITMR)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying