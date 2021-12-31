Westwood Management Corp Buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Guardant Health Inc, LHC Group Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VICR, ST, GM, CRWD, USER,

Investment company Westwood Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Vicor Corp, sells Guardant Health Inc, LHC Group Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, TransUnion, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Westwood Management Corp owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 1,605,605 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 411,650 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 170,820 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,473 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 315,949 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in UserTesting Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 390.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 175,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Linde PLC by 164.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 87,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 99.37%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $157.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $475.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.