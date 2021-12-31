Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Q3 Asset Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF

Investment company Q3 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q3 Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Q3 Asset Management owns 41 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Q3 Asset Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 250,407 shares, 42.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.74%
  2. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 270,050 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 39,395 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,337 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 126,151 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.07%. The holding were 270,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 14,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 126,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 77,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 84,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 67,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 98.74%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.05%. The holding were 250,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 876.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 72,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 348.82%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 60,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $197.28, with an estimated average price of $187.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.



