Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: ATVI, PAYC, AEP, EWJ, ATO, LNG, STT, CXP, SCHH, WAB, ROKU, ZM, HEDJ, IBB, VTI, XYLD,
- Added Positions: BAB, STZ, PAYX, VZ, AAPL, TMO, SPY, GOOGL, MA, MSFT, CCI, SPEM, KLAC, DHR, PYPL, JPM, ETN, AES, CSCO, ABT, BLK, ALB, WBA, DIS, LKQ, PHM, PEG, LLY, QCOM, DFS, NSC, CMI, VIG, AVGO, T, CAT, VNQ, GE, INTC, MDY, USB, CME, DIA, BKLN, ZTS, MRK, QQQ, EFA, CMCSA, XLU, SPYV, HON, MDLZ, VO, BAX, VTV, PM, VWO, WEC, MO, SPSM, MMM, USRT, SPYG, SPMD, SPIB, XLV, SPDW, SPAB, XLF, WM, DE, EPD, EXC, CLX, TT, DGX, TGT, BAC, PFF, ALLE, SHOP, IR, CTVA, DVY, EEM, IYM, MNA,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, NVDA, EWZ, MET, ICSH, COST, KWEB, APD, MS, XLB, MDT, FB, PEP, JNJ, SWK, VLO, PFE, BDX, ENB, APTV, CSX, BMY, VPU, IBM, UL, PG, MCD, CMA, VEA, IEMG, GLD, CRM, AMT, MPC, KMI, VOD, AFL, UNH, EMXC, IJR, AZN, AMGN, RTX, CB, UPS, DOW, SJM, KO, BTI, D, DUK, ETR, XOM, GD, GIS, GILD, ILMN, TXN, KMB, LMT, BRK.B, TFC, NGG, NTRS, OKE, ORCL, SO,
- Sold Out: IJH, BMI, REGN, EOG, USBPA.PFD, IIPR, BC, PNC, VBF, MRNA, DDAIF, MRVL, NOW, CVNA, SOLO, IAU, IWB, ABB, AAP, ALCO, AXS, BCE, BKH, CMS, CNA, CSGS, CM, VALE, DLR, EWBC, EQIX, RE, FNF, GPC, DANOY, LHX, HTHIY, HBAN, IDA, IPG, LVS, MTB, MMP, MGA, NSRGY, NFLX, NTAP, PCAR, PPL, PGR, O, RELX, RF, RHHBY, KKPNY, SLB, SRE, NLOK, SYY, TSM, TTE, TRP, TRN, WPP, WY, WMB, DBSDY, AHKSY, ZURVY, FOTB, ISNPY, PNGAY, IBDRY, IDEXY, ENLAY, TOELY, CFRUY, BUD, HKXCY, CABGY, LYB, SCHYY, XNGSY, DNBBY, SAXPY, AAGIY, CIHKY, PPRUY, LGFRY, ARCT, PINC, GLPI, AY, VST, VICI, BRSP, ETRN, OGN, KD, EFG, HYMB, IJT, JKI, PGX, QUAL, SCHP, SPLG, VBR,
For the details of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+second+national+bank+of+aurora/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,274 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 291,487 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,907 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 347,393 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4049.96%
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 133,316 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97%
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 34,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4049.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 347,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 1768.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $236.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 1484.64%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 90,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 146.42%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $567.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Badger Meter Inc. The sale prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USBPA.PFD)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $918.09 and $965.11, with an estimated average price of $942.14.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA. Also check out:
1. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA keeps buying