Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Aurora, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Badger Meter Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. As of 2021Q4, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 296 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,274 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 291,487 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,907 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 347,393 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4049.96% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 133,316 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 34,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4049.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 347,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 1768.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $236.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 1484.64%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 90,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 146.42%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $567.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Badger Meter Inc. The sale prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $918.09 and $965.11, with an estimated average price of $942.14.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97.