Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Chevron Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: CVX, CSCO, VRSN, ESGE,
- Added Positions: JPST, SCHG, ESGU, BRK.B, ESGD, ESML,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWV, SCHX, VUG, SCHB, SPY, MSFT, SCHA, SCHD, GGG, BND, DGRO, IEFA, SCHE, SCHM,
- Sold Out: SHY, TXN, KD,
For the details of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+alternatives+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 428,125 shares, 31.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,627,073 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 220,807 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 525,996 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 394,961 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $212.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
